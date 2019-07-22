There’s a fine line between genius and crazy, but to Moncler they’re one and the same. The Italian-based company unveiled this morning its new brand campaign, “Genius Is Born Crazy” featuring Will Smith in his first fashion campaign.

Tim Walker photographed the actor levitating in a seated position, wearing a red Moncler down parka, white T-shirt and silver pants. “Levitating,” the first of three campaign stories that Moncler will release, explores the antagonistic relationship between genius and crazy.

“I believe in the power of crazy, and I always give a chance to a crazy dream,” said Moncler chief executive officer Remo Ruffini. “The magic often happens somewhere beyond the ordinary, in the exploration of new horizons that only few see, before others follow. Long live the craziest intuitions when rigor and dedication are there to make them happen.”

Though the “Genius Is Born Crazy” campaign is in support of the entire brand, Ruffini created the separate Moncler Genius project to showcase the brand’s heritage through the vision of other creatives such as Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Matthew Williams and Francesco Ragazzi among others.

Smith is a fitting face of the campaign given his many unique and inspirational life views and perspectives that create conversation and inspire self-reflection. Though he is one of the biggest actors in the world, having starred in films that have grossed $8.6 billion at the global box office as of July, he has shared more of himself and his life advice and ideas on social media through his YouTube channel and “Bucket List” show on Facebook Watch.

“It’s an honor to have Will Smith, in his first advertising fashion campaign, embracing our “crazy’ idea to celebrate the genius hidden within everyone,” said Ruffini.