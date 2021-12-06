×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Moncler Unveils Off-Field Collection for FC Internazionale Milano Soccer Team

From Dec. 7, a five-piece capsule from the Inter x Moncler collection will be available exclusively on Moncler.com in Europe.

Moncler
A visual for the Inter x Moncler collaboration. courtesy image

PLAY ON: Moncler has forged a three-year collaboration as the official formal wear partner with Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano.

Moncler is unveiling a collection of 15 pieces of ready-to-wear and accessories in the signature dark palette of the team, known as the Nerazzurri, or black and blues, in English. The athletes, the head coach Simone Inzaghi and the club management will wear Moncler’s collection for off-field engagements starting with the 2021-22 season.

Magnum photographer Paolo Pellegrin captured the collection worn by key Inter squad members including Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Joaquin Correa, Denzel Dumfries, Edin Džeko, Lautaro Martinez, and Inzaghi.

 

Moncler
A visual for the Inter x Moncler collaboration. courtesy image

 

With two distinct capsules for players and top management, the Inter x Moncler collection revisits Moncler’s fall men’s classics adapted to the team’s events, travel days, press appearances or off-pitch commitments.

Key pieces feature dual branding in the form of mirrored logo embroideries, with Moncler’s “feltrino” patch on the left arm and Inter Milan’s intertwined ‘IM’ emblem on the right.

From Dec. 7, a five-piece capsule from the Inter x Moncler collection will be available exclusively on Moncler.com in Europe.

Speculation around a possible tie-up with the team, known as Inter, first started to swirl last August, with Instagram stories leaked and teased on the social media platform.

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Creates Off-Field Collection for FC

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad