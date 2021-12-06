Moncler Unveils Off-Field Collection for FC Internazionale Milano Soccer Team

PLAY ON: Moncler has forged a three-year collaboration as the official formal wear partner with Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano.

Moncler is unveiling a collection of 15 pieces of ready-to-wear and accessories in the signature dark palette of the team, known as the Nerazzurri, or black and blues, in English. The athletes, the head coach Simone Inzaghi and the club management will wear Moncler’s collection for off-field engagements starting with the 2021-22 season.

Magnum photographer Paolo Pellegrin captured the collection worn by key Inter squad members including Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Joaquin Correa, Denzel Dumfries, Edin Džeko, Lautaro Martinez, and Inzaghi.

A visual for the Inter x Moncler collaboration. courtesy image

With two distinct capsules for players and top management, the Inter x Moncler collection revisits Moncler’s fall men’s classics adapted to the team’s events, travel days, press appearances or off-pitch commitments.

Key pieces feature dual branding in the form of mirrored logo embroideries, with Moncler’s “feltrino” patch on the left arm and Inter Milan’s intertwined ‘IM’ emblem on the right.

From Dec. 7, a five-piece capsule from the Inter x Moncler collection will be available exclusively on Moncler.com in Europe.

Speculation around a possible tie-up with the team, known as Inter, first started to swirl last August, with Instagram stories leaked and teased on the social media platform.