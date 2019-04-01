PICK A WINNER: Often second only to a bride’s wedding gown, flowers always draw a lot of attention among wedding guests.

Monique Lhuillier knows how that can be the case and has teamed with the Bouqs Co. to create “the wedding collection” — four varieties of floral bouquets. Brides can choose from Sincere, Opulence, Embrace and Jardin. From the designer’s point of view, Sincere consists of roses, spray roses, stock Stars of Bethlehem, snapdragons, and dusty miller, eucalyptus and gypsophila (baby’s breath) plants. Glimpses of Lhuilier’s wedding dresses are featured in the look book for the new floral arrangements, including a full-length shot of a strapless creation with a sheer cape. Package options range from $400 to $1,350.

The fashion designer said that she has always wanted her own floral collection, and that flowers are “an integral part of my life.” She said, “Whether I am designing a bridal gown using the perfect peony pink or finding inspiration for my next dinner party centerpiece, flowers are always front of mind.”

Last month the designer suited up the actress Lea Michele with two wedding gowns for her ceremony with Zandy Reich, who is the president of AYR clothing company. She also decked out an array of celebrities during this year’s awards season such as Regina King, who wore one of her peach-colored gowns for post-Oscars partying and Sophia Bush at the SAG awards.

In December, the designer showed her fall collection with a healthy number of sequins, an abundance of tulle and an assortment of generous shapes. There was also a strong dose of Eighties over-the-top glamour inspired by big personalities like Jerry Hall and Joan Collins. “I was really going for excess,” she said at a preview in her New York showroom at that time.