Monique Lhuillier, who already designs kids and adult collections for Pottery Barn, is now tapping into the teen market. The designer will launch a new Pottery Barn Teen collection today which features furniture, bedding, bath, decor and accessories.

The collection is available at PotteryBarnTeen.com.

Her Pottery Barn Kids collection launched in 2016. Lhuillier has also designed bedding, bath, tabletop, entertaining and decor products for Pottery Barn since 2017.

“This [teen] collection is a natural progression of my partnership with Pottery Barn Kids and the beautiful designs we have brought to life together. As those children grow up, I’m excited to infuse my fashion designs and the vision and craftsmanship of Pottery Barn Teen in a way that feels timeless and reflective of my sense of modernity, femininity and whimsy,” Lhuillier told WWD.

The collection features more than 40 pieces in colors such as blush, aqua, magenta and gray with metallic touches. Retail prices on the Monique Lhuillier and Pottery Barn Teen collection range from $12.50 to $499. The teen deal is just for this year.

“We worked together to create pieces that draw on my ready-to-wear and contemporary diffusion collections with a unique style point of view that feels relevant,” said Lhuillier. She also said that she’s expanded her Pottery Barn Kids collaboration with updated designs for nursery and kids’ spaces.

Asked why she wanted to cultivate the teen market, she added, “As a parent, I see the power and inspiration in this generation and know firsthand what it means for them to be able to express their creativity through their own personal space.”