The “Gossip Girl” reboot is already getting the high-fashion treatment.

In celebration of the reboot’s premiere on July 8, fashion brand Monse is presenting a “Gossip Girl”-themed fashion show in New York City where it is debuting 22 styles that take inspiration from the show’s iconic fashion, including its private school uniforms.

The Monse fashion show will also include a behind-the-scenes look at the “Gossip Girl” reboot’s costumes with the show’s costume designer and stylist, Eric Daman, who curated over 200 costumes from fashion brands like Fendi, Burberry, JW Anderson, Off White and more for the new show.

Monse’s cofounders and creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, will also sit down for an intimate conversation with the social media influencer behind the @best.dressed Instagram handle to talk about how “Gossip Girl” influenced their upcoming fall 2021 collection.

The Monse fashion show will stream in real time on HBO Max’s YouTube, as well as on the “Gossip Girl” TikTok, Facebook and website on July 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

The “Gossip Girl” reboot is one of the most highly anticipated new TV shows of 2021. The show takes place nine years after the original series ended and focuses on a new cast of teenagers who deal with the reemergence of the anonymous “Gossip Girl” blog at a time when social media plays a larger role in their lives.

While none of the original “Gossip Girl” cast members have confirmed their involvement in the reboot, the show’s original narrator, Kristen Bell, has returned to narrate the reboot.

