SPEED DEMON: Montaigne Market, the Paris concept store that recently moved into new digs on Avenue Matignon, has collaborated with photographer Mathieu César on a Formula 1-themed exhibition.

Titled “Race Kit,” the show, timed with the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship that wraps on Nov. 25, centers on César’s passion for the sporting event. Known for his black-and-white fashion films and celebrity portraits, the French photographer also dedicated his first tome to the theme, which will launch at the exhibition.

Set to run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, the exhibition will see the first floor of the Parisian luxury boutique transformed into a custom racing track, complete with miniature cars created by French furniture manufacturer Hervet and a display of 50 racing helmets.

Fashion-wise, cult Milan-based fashion brand MSGM has designed a racing-themed capsule collection based on the aesthetic of vintage racing sponsors. Creative director Massimo Giorgetti dreamed up a scarf, baseball hat and pair of socks blending MSGM’s bold lettering with traditional racing codes, like the black-and-white-checkered flag motif.

Other themed releases include custom pouches by accessory designer Hugo Matha and ceramic helmets by art duo Mon Colonel & Spit.