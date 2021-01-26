CLOSING DOWN: Paris concept store Montaigne Market is to close down next month.

“After 17 years in business and a year of sanitary crisis, the Montaigne Market boutique in Paris, founded by Liliane Jossua, must unfortunately close its doors,” the retailer said in a written statement.

The retailer’s store in St. Barths, as well as its e-commerce portal, will remain in operation, Jossua said in a video message to her Instagram followers.

Montaigne Market relocated to a three-floor store at 18 Avenue Montaigne in 2018 after a dozen years at number 57, and has since hosted pop-ups for designers including Alexandre Vauthier and Michel Klein. It was also the venue for multiple fashion week parties, where it celebrated the designers whose products it carried.

The outpost will close on Feb. 5. Until then, it will be offering discounts of up to 80 percent on merchandise.