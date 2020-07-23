LONDON — Compagnie Financière Richemont continues its rotating collaboration with fashion influencer Tao Liang, professionally known as Mr. Bags, to boost its soft luxury portfolios’ performance in China.

For the upcoming Qixi Festival on Aug. 25, Montblanc is releasing its second collaboration with Liang with one silver belt bag and one silver sling backpack, which are made with the brand’s latest M-Gram Monogram. Some 99 of each style with engraved numbering will be pre-launching on July 31 on his WeChat mini program. All the bags come with an aurora-print special packaging.

He chose the color silver to resemble the Milky Way, as in Chinese mythology, the pair of lover cowherd and the weaver girl, who were banished to opposite sides of the Milky Way galaxy can only meet when a flock of magpies would form a bridge on the day of Qixi.

“In this collaboration with Montblanc, both models are small bags with good capacity,” Liang said. “The outer bag can easily store smartphones of any size, which is especially handy for Chinese people’s mobile-first lifestyle. The design is also gender-neutral, anyone can carry this bag in any form of relationship.”

With more than 9 million followers on Weibo and a dedicated fanbase on Wechat, Liang is known for helping brands including Richemont’s Chloé, Dunhill and Givenchy, Tod’s, Longchamp and Burberry to sell out limited-edition bags in China within minutes.

