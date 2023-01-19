×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library

The German brand's new campaigns feature book-lined shelves — alongside pens and leather goods.

Callum Turner in the Montblanc campaign.
Callum Turner in the Montblanc campaign. Mariano Vivanco

BOOK CLUB: Montblanc hosted a breakfast on Thursday during men’s fashion week in Paris at La Réserve — no doubt chosen for its handsome, book-lined reception rooms.

Libraries are the focus of the German luxury brand’s latest ad campaign, which made its debut on Thursday on billboards around Paris, and also on digital channels, underscoring its brand narrative around handwriting, ink and the power of words.

British actor Callum Turner, one of the stars of the campaign, appears writing in a notebook and inspecting the shelves of a library in Milan. He noted there was also a $4 million Ferrari on set, which he got to drive.

Related Galleries

“It was a lot of fun,” he enthused.

Turner confessed to having rather atrocious handwriting, but a voracious appetite for reading, having just devoured “Tenth of December,” a collection of short stories by American author George Saunders.

The actor recently wrapped filming George Clooney’s next film, “The Boys in the Boat,” based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel about the University of Washington men’s rowing team that stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

An image from “The Library Spirit,” Montblanc’s latest campaign.

Shot by photographer Mariano Vivanco, the campaign also stars models Kit Butler, Justice Joslin and Mattia Narducci exploring a library, Montblanc pen in hand.

Montblanc plans to shoot the next chapter of its “Library Spirit” campaign next month in London, with those visuals launching in May.

According to Marco Tomasetta, artistic director of Montblanc, libraries are a place where “words are there to be discovered.…We want to invite others into this world to be inspired, to learn something new, to be challenged.”

In tandem with the theme, and fashion week, Montblanc also displayed highlights of its Sartorial collection at the breakfast. The smart-looking, structured leather goods are built as a modular system that allows small pouches to be attached to larger bags in multiples.

Library-goers will find out if they snap together silently enough.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Montblanc Is Hitting the Library in Its New Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad