LIFESTYLE BUFFS: Susie Bubble was literally bounding with excitement when she spotted Shini Park and Tamu McPherson at a Montblanc event during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, rushing over to embrace them.

A host of influencers from across Europe converged at Loulou’s open-air restaurant in the Tuileries to toast Montblanc’s new collaboration on leather goods with Maison Kitsuné Paris.

Maison Kitsuné’s fox motif features on accessories like backpacks, tote bags, wallets and headphones, marking the new lifestyle approach from Montblanc, which belongs to Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki, who was in Paris to celebrate the collaboration, held court at a corner table of the restaurant’s sprawling terrace. The executive is pushing the label into a lifestyle direction, with plans to regroup its various product categories.

The over century old label, famous for its snow-cap emblem which is stamped on products ranging from leather goods to writing instruments and watches, is in need of a more global approach, Baretzki has said.

Maison Kitsuné is known as a trailblazer in the lifestyle realm, operating in fashion with a ready-to-wear line, as well as music, with its own label, on top of running restaurants and popular coffee roasteries. The name comes from the Japanese word for fox, which has the power to change its appearance, according to traditional legends.

The collaboration also spans music, with an exclusive soundtrack created with Matveï, available in vinyl and on Spotify.

