Montblanc Unveils ‘Extreme 3.0’ Leather Goods in Paris

LEATHER WEATHER: The weather gods smiled on Montblanc on Wednesday night, for the German brand had displayed its new Extreme 3.0 leather collection on plinths in the garden of the Palais Galliera.

Celebrities filing into the open-air affair included actors Emma Roberts, Dree Hemingway, Ed Westwick and Jon Kortajarena.

Ed Westwick. Courtesy of Montblanc

Dancers grooved on the steps as guest sipped Champagne and fondled the sturdy-yet-soft ridged accessories, including backpacks, chest bags, business cases and small leather goods that can be clipped onto bigger cousins.

“The theme is mobility – on the move,” Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki said, revealing the theme of an upcoming brand campaign featuring “Peaky Blinders” actor Cillian Murphy and other Montblanc ambassadors. It is to break at the end of August.

The German brand unearthed stunning images created by Grete Gross, its head of advertising in the 1920s, as it was creating its museum-like Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, and interpreted a Bauhaus-esque pattern to etch the leather for the new Extreme range.

A chest bag from the Extreme 3.0 collection by Montblanc. Courtesy of Montblanc

This gives the bags a more casual, sporty allure that is heightened by a funky, but sturdy mechanical closure inspired by what glacier climbers use to anchor themselves to the ice.

Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc’s artistic director, said the durable designs are for “life on the move and everyday adventures.” They come in black or British green, each studded with an outsized version of the brand’s snowcap emblem.

The collection hits Montblanc boutiques in July.