×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Montblanc Unveils ‘Extreme 3.0’ Leather Goods in Paris

The brand held a party in the garden of the Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Guests
Guests attend Paris event for Montblanc Extreme launch. Courtesy of Montblanc

LEATHER WEATHER: The weather gods smiled on Montblanc on Wednesday night, for the German brand had displayed its new Extreme 3.0 leather collection on plinths in the garden of the Palais Galliera.

Celebrities filing into the open-air affair included actors Emma Roberts, Dree Hemingway, Ed Westwick and Jon Kortajarena.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Ed Westwick attends Montblanc Cocktail : "On The Move" Montblanc Extreme Launch At Palais Galliera at Palais Galliera on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Montblanc)
Ed Westwick. Courtesy of Montblanc

Dancers grooved on the steps as guest sipped Champagne and fondled the sturdy-yet-soft ridged accessories, including backpacks, chest bags, business cases and small leather goods that can be clipped onto bigger cousins.

“The theme is mobility – on the move,” Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki said, revealing the theme of an upcoming brand campaign featuring “Peaky Blinders” actor Cillian Murphy and other Montblanc ambassadors. It is to break at the end of August.

The German brand unearthed stunning images created by Grete Gross, its head of advertising in the 1920s, as it was creating its museum-like Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, and interpreted a Bauhaus-esque pattern to etch the leather for the new Extreme range.

Montblanc Ectreme 3.0 bag
A chest bag from the Extreme 3.0 collection by Montblanc. Courtesy of Montblanc

This gives the bags a more casual, sporty allure that is heightened by a funky, but sturdy mechanical closure inspired by what glacier climbers use to anchor themselves to the ice.

Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc’s artistic director, said the durable designs are for “life on the move and everyday adventures.” They come in black or British green, each studded with an outsized version of the brand’s snowcap emblem.

The collection hits Montblanc boutiques in July.

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Montblanc Unveiled its 'Extreme' Leather Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad