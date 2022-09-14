Montblanc Taps Zidane, Calzedonia at Paris Fashion Week, Rosetta Getty’s Art Project

ZIDANE TAKES NOTE: Zinédine Zidane, Montblanc’s newest ambassador, certainly exemplifies its tagline about leaving a mark.

Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, and also one if its most successful coaches, Zidane transmits his signature poise, intense concentration and elegance in the black-and-white campaign images for Montblanc’s latest Mark Maker campaign, breaking this month.

Zinédine Zidane with a Montblanc leather pouch and resin fountain pen.

But who knew the strapping French sportsman always has a pen and paper at hand? “I don’t only sign autographs,” he demurred. “I like to make a note of what I must do, of the things that cross my mind, or that are important to me so that I don’t forget them. For example, if I have an idea, I put it on paper right away.”

Indeed, words are crucial for Zidane, particularly those composed by his father Smail Zidane, whose autobiography about his humble beginnings in Algeria’s mountain region remain an inspiration to many about overcoming challenges.

Zidane said he also treasures handwritten notes by his father “because of the meaning they carry.”

“While he may not have necessarily written them just for me, he has transmitted them to me, and that is really important to my father. As a family, we have safeguarded them carefully because these words are important to him and he wants to pass them on to each of us,” he explained.

Indulging fans with his signature, and occasionally a few more words, is also something he values.

“I appreciate that the process to come ask for an autograph can be complicated because they fear a negative response. So I do my best as soon as someone asks me, and I have never refused one,” Zidane said.

Beginning in the late ‘90s, he began to receive fan mail from the world over. “It was quite overwhelming,” he recalled. “In the beginning I would respond to each letter, but it eventually became complicated, but I still made sure someone would respond on my behalf.”

Known as Zizou in his native France, Zidane, 50, started his professional football career in Cannes, going on to play for Bordeaux before joining Italian team Juventus, and then Real Madrid. His athletic achievements include World Cup, European Cup and Champions League wins, and he was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times.

“He is an inspiration to many across generations,” said Nicolas Baretzki, chief executive officer at Montblanc. “He is living proof that following what moves you in life leads you to a place of fulfillment and succes.”

Zidane is collaborating with Montblanc on campaigns for its writing instruments and leather goods. Later this year he will be seen in a print, TV and digital campaign for Montblanc Legend fragrance that pays tribute to his “legendary grace.”

The brand describes him as humble and hardworking, rising to the top of his sport with passion, skill and determination. According to Montblanc, Zidane’s passion and work ethic were instilled in him by his father, and now he’s keen to transmit the same values and culture as well.

Montblanc’s fragrance licensee is Interparfums SA. The Hamburg, Germany-based brand, part of Swiss luxury group Richemont, also markets watches, accessories and personal tech.

It introduced its Mark Makers concept two years ago, characterizing the men as passionate doers that follow their intuition, are driven by purpose and a love for what they do. Filmmaker Spike Lee, actors Cillian Murphy and Taron Egerton and singer, actor and writer Chen Kun previously appeared in such campaigns. — MILES SOCHA

TIGHTS SPOT: Gruppo Calzedonia is coming to Paris Fashion Week.

The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group plans to stage an event on Sept. 26 titled “Calzedomania — A legs celebration,” marking the first time it will showcase its legwear overseas, as well as its debut during fashion week.

It is working with event organizer Villa Eugénie on the show at Palais Brongniart, which will eschew a traditional catwalk format in favor of “a fully immersive brand experience in celebration of its iconic garment: tights,” the brand said in a statement.

Calzedonia tights. Courtesy of Calzedonia

The former home of the stock exchange, the landmark has hosted shows by brands including Fendi, Raf Simons and Off-White.

“The surreal ambience of Calzedomania will involve guests, a host of international influencers and celebrities in an incredible journey to discover the brand and its iconic style,” Calzedonia said.

The group, which owns brands including Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Falconeri, has more than 2,150 stores in 53 countries, including 215 boutiques in France.

Calzedonia has previously held events in Italy, including the Calzedonia Leg Show, held in Verona in 2017 in the presence of Julia Roberts, its brand ambassador at the time. Meanwhile, guests at its Calzedonia Forever Together Summer Show in Rimini in 2013 included Sarah Jessica Parker.

Gruppo Calzedonia revealed last week that it was entering the luxury world with the acquisition of a majority stake in Italian fashion label Antonio Marras. The group reported revenues of 2.5 billion euros in 2021, up 29.1 percent from 1.94 billion euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales increased 3.9 percent. — JOELLE DIDERICH

ART INSTALLATION: Rosetta Getty, which has a long-standing artist partnership with the Women’s History Museum and the artist duo of Amanda McGown and Mattie Rivkah Barringer, is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue. They have installed a visual display at Saks on the fourth floor through Sept. 26 highlighting Getty’s fall 2022 collection.

The fall collection is an expression of femininity and what has defined women’s clothing throughout the centuries. The styles focus on reimagining and reconstructing classically worn pieces.

The Rosetta Getty and Women’s History Museum looks. Fashion allerya Gta

The partnership resulted in the creation of a print, executed across a new mesh jersey fabrication, featuring a collage of fabric scraps that make a unique shadow effect across the body. It has the sense of a tattoo or second skin.

Getty initially discovered Women’s History Museum on a visit to the former gallery Gavin Brown, where the collective had an exhibition. She said the gallery was converted into a shop with displays and garments that looked almost as if they had originated from a theatrical production. “As I surveyed the clothes I could feel the individuality and the designer’s thoughts behind each cobbled garment. It reminded me of how I first designed and the process was pure creativity and little merchandising,” said Getty.

For fall, Getty decided to bring the “extravagant and unusual energy” Women’s History Museum is known for to her brand in what she called “an unpretentious and fairly playful way.”

“Juxtaposing this sensibility and the handmade qualities of their pieces with the polish of Rosetta Getty is the most contemporary way to dress today. It’s also crucial to me to support younger female artists and designers. We all have to so much to learn from one another,” said Getty, in her fall 2022 collection notes. — LISA LOCKWOOD

COBB’S CREATIONS: Matchesfashion has snagged the exclusive on Ben Cobb’s debut collection for Tiger of Sweden.

The updated menswear assortment from Cobb, a fashion journalist and editor of ES Magazine from the U.K.’s Evening Standard, will make its debut on Thursday.

This marks the first time Cobb has actually designed a collection and he worked closely with Tiger of Sweden’s Bryan Conway, the brand’s creative director.

“Tiger of Sweden approached me with the idea,” Cobb told WWD. “I’ve been a friend of the brand for a long time so it was an instant yes. I’ve consulted on collections before in various guises, but before this Tiger project my most immersive design experience was consulting on the autumn/winter ‘19 Givenchy collection under Clare Waight Keller — those double-breasted flared suits were amazing. That was an incredible experience, and I learned a lot from the process.”

Among the key pieces in the eight-piece collection of tailored separates and essentials are a single-breasted peak-lapel blazer paired with wide-legged pants; single-breasted notch-lapel blazer with flared pants; striped and color-blocked shirts; V-neck sweaters; a belted overcoat, and a dress coat. The collection is created from leftover materials sourced from British and Italian manufacturers, which determined the number of pieces available. It will retail for 256 pounds to 1,283 pounds.

“Each piece is based on the go-to favorites from my personal wardrobe,” Cobb said. “They are designed to be worn as a full look for maximum impact — that’s how I do it — or as separates, injecting standout chic moments into everyday dressing. It is a collection made to function for all lifestyles and personalities.”

Conway said that he has “always had a real soft spot for Ben Cobb — his taste, style and elegance, and commitment, not just to his style, but to beautifully made clothes. This is a really lovely moment to celebrate this and, of course, our mutual love of tailoring and exceptionally made garments.”

Damien Paul, head of menswear for Matchesfashion, agreed. “Being able to bring tastemaker Ben Cobb’s vision to Matchesfashion through Tiger of Sweden for the first time is truly exciting and we are looking forward to our customer being able experience this world for the first time.”



The line is based on Cobb’s personal wardrobe preferences.

Paul said the collection, with its focus on modern tailoring, will appeal to the Matches man who “expresses himself by mixing tailoring with knitwear and chic fluid shirting with sharp trousers. Overall he is dressing up and going out. This collaboration optimizes this mood and whether he is buying for an event or simply building out his wardrobe, this collection is a clear go-to.”

Overall, Paul said, menswear at Matchesfashion “has had a strong season to-date with categories including tailoring and shirting driving triple-digit growth. As the Matches man dresses up, he is connecting with luxury for every aspect of his lifestyle, whether that be a full wardrobe refresh, some dynamic activewear (as he prioritizes well-being more than ever) or something that simply makes him feel great.”

Cobb said he’s already talking with Tiger of Sweden about continuing the collaboration. “I’m putting some ideas together at the moment and I’m excited to start working on it.” — JEAN E. PALMIERI