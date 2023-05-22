×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Oscar-winning Costume Designer Ruth Carter to Release Book

Fashion

Dior Mexico City Show Honors Frida Kahlo’s Feminist Spirit

Business

Shein Raises $2B, Plans Massive India Reboot

Monte Carlo Fashion Week Wasn’t Short in Events and Awards

Genny staged a show during Monte Carlo Fashion Week, held from May 17 to 21 and which rewarded Fausto Puglisi.

The advertising campaign promoting the Monte Carlo Fashion Week
The advertising campaign promoting the Monte Carlo Fashion Week. Courtesy Image

EYES ON MONACO: Launched in 2013 and organized by Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, the country’s fashion council, the 10th edition of Monte Carlo Fashion Week ran May 17 to 21.

“We are proud to support international designers by offering them the principality of Monaco as a prestigious showcase in the world,” stated Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president of CMM.

The fashion hub in the Monaco Yacht Club hosted the events and the conferences with speakers such as Benoit-Louis Vuitton, corporate director of Louis Vuitton ,and Carlo D’Amario, chief executive officer of Vivienne Westwood, among others, touching on fashion, business and circularity.

Related Galleries

The Genny fashion show was held on Sunday at Verrière at Grimaldi Forum. During its second time at the Monaco fashion week, the brand presented 40 looks of the spring 2023 and fall 2023 collections. 

On the occasion of the event, the creative director of the brand, Sara Cavazza, was awarded the Monte Carlo Fashion Week Award 2023 by the board of the CMM sponsored by Princess Charlene of Monaco, “for bringing the Italian style, a timeless elegance and authentic and contemporary femininity to the world through collections paying attention to sustainability and social responsibility.”

On the same evening, during the MCFW Fashion Award 2023 Ceremony, established to reward creatives who have distinguished themselves for their innovative vision, Fausto Puglisi, at the creative helm of Roberto Cavalli since 2021, received the Legacy Award.

A temporary exhibition of his most famous outfits for the house was held for the occasion. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fausto Puglisi Awarded, Genny Show Held at Monte Carlo Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad