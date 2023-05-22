Monte Carlo Fashion Week Wasn’t Short in Events and Awards

EYES ON MONACO: Launched in 2013 and organized by Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, the country’s fashion council, the 10th edition of Monte Carlo Fashion Week ran May 17 to 21.

“We are proud to support international designers by offering them the principality of Monaco as a prestigious showcase in the world,” stated Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president of CMM.

The fashion hub in the Monaco Yacht Club hosted the events and the conferences with speakers such as Benoit-Louis Vuitton, corporate director of Louis Vuitton ,and Carlo D’Amario, chief executive officer of Vivienne Westwood, among others, touching on fashion, business and circularity.

The Genny fashion show was held on Sunday at Verrière at Grimaldi Forum. During its second time at the Monaco fashion week, the brand presented 40 looks of the spring 2023 and fall 2023 collections.

On the occasion of the event, the creative director of the brand, Sara Cavazza, was awarded the Monte Carlo Fashion Week Award 2023 by the board of the CMM sponsored by Princess Charlene of Monaco, “for bringing the Italian style, a timeless elegance and authentic and contemporary femininity to the world through collections paying attention to sustainability and social responsibility.”

On the same evening, during the MCFW Fashion Award 2023 Ceremony, established to reward creatives who have distinguished themselves for their innovative vision, Fausto Puglisi, at the creative helm of Roberto Cavalli since 2021, received the Legacy Award.

A temporary exhibition of his most famous outfits for the house was held for the occasion.