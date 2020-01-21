EIGHTIES SOMETHING: The Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris is to host the hit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition that wound up its six-month run at Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts last September.

The display, to open on Oct. 22, groups some 150 garments made between 1977 and 2014, most never exhibited before, as well as a wealth of unpublished archival documents and sketches.

The retrospective, on the founder who now calls himself Manfred, explores his role as a couturier, director, photographer and perfumer. The show was initiated by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot at a time when French fashion designers from the Eighties are very much in the headlines. On Wednesday night, Mugler’s contemporary Jean Paul Gaultier is to stage his last couture show after 50 years in fashion, as reported.

In tandem with the Mugler expo, the Arts Décoratifs plan to mount a companion exhibition on the Eighties, spanning graphic design, advertising and fashion.