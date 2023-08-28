Moose Knuckles Taps Alanis Morissette, Beatrice Domond and Others for Fall 2023 Campaign 

Moose Knuckles has teamed with an array of celebrities for its fall 2023 collection campaign.

The Canadian luxury outerwear brand revealed its upcoming fall campaign on Monday featuring the likes of musician Alanis Morissette, professional skateboarder Beatrice Domond, “Euphoria” actor Javon Walton, Toronto-based musician Mustafa the Poet and model Shy.

“Moose Knuckles is a modern and forward-thinking Canadian luxury label that is street-meets-haute,” Morissette said. “As a young artist singing from the age of nine in my hometown of Ottawa, I felt surrounded by a quality of expressing that was androgynous and brazen. I am very happy to be working with a brand that understands the importance of raw and visceral expression being brought to the world. Moose Knuckles lives by this commitment and honors it in their designs.”

Moose Knuckles ’ fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

The campaign stars are seen modeling an array of Moose Knuckles’ outerwear offerings in neutrals, bold colors and metallics.

“For the Moose Knuckles’ fall 2023 campaign, we return to the streets,” said artistic director Carlos Nazario. “On our bustling, energetic, wild, irreverent and beautiful stomping grounds where anything can happen, we encounter our creative community on a daily basis. Our endlessly inspiring urban tribe are the protagonists of this campaign. People like Alanis Morissette, Mustafa the Poet, Javon Walton, Beatrice Domond and Shy truly embody the Moose Knuckles spirit of boldness, fearlessness, passion and talent.”

Moose Knuckles’ fall 2023 collection is the brand’s most expansive to date. The collection offers new versions of the Moose Knuckes’ bestselling Bunny jacket and a wider range of lighter-weight jackets and parkas. The collection will be available to purchase at Moose Knuckles’ stores and online starting Tuesday.