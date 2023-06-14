Moose Knuckles and Prism Prize Reveal Recipients of Music Video Production Grants

The hip-hop landscape is alive and well in Canada.

Moose Knuckles and Prism Prize, administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, have revealed the three recipients of the Moose Knuckles Heatmakers x Prism Prize Music Video Production Grant. They are Sean Leon, iaamSaam and Skiifall.

Introduced earlier this year, the production initiative supports the creation of high-quality music video content from the Canadian rap and hip-hop community and offers recording artists the opportunity to receive up to 35,000 Canadian dollars in funding.

Skiifall courtesy shot.

Leon is a prolific creator with experience in the music industry spanning over a decade who will be the “Ambassador” for this round of funding; iaamSaam is a self-taught creative and multidisciplinary audio-visual artist, and Skiifall is a burgeoning force on the global hip-hop scene. All three recipients, who are awarded the grant as part of a creative team along with a producer and director, will receive 20,000 Canadian dollars with the Ambassador receiving an additional 15,000 Canadian dollars toward their music video project.

The recipients were chosen by a group of top music and fashion industry professionals.

Sean Leon courtesy shot

“Supporting emerging creatives has been a priority for Moose Knuckles since the start and we are stoked to be a part of the journey for each of these incredible artists at such an important time in their careers,” said Carlos Nazario, global artistic director of Moose Knuckles. “It’s especially meaningful to be able to support artists in our home market and we hope it is only the beginning of continuing to uplift home-grown talent.”