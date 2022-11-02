Moose Knuckles, Eckhaus Latta Team on Second Collection

Moose Knuckles is continuing its relationship with Eckhaus Latta with another capsule collection.

The Canadian outerwear brand is teaming with New York-based label Eckhaus Latta for its second collection. The 12-piece line is meant to fuse Moose Knuckles’ popular outerwear styles with Eckhaus Latta’s modern aesthetic.

Moose Knuckles chief marketing officer Ayal Twik said in a statement that, “Together, we reimagined our classic, iconic Moose Knuckles styles in new and inspiring ways, using techniques we haven’t used before. They’ve really helped us further our artistic and technical exploration in design.”

Courtesy

The collection offers styles like Moose Knuckles’ Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket and Parka Puffer in a neutral color palette of off-white and black. Eckhaus Latta brought in its own aesthetic to the collection by focusing on oversize pieces and exaggerated proportions, which are common style elements found in the fashion label’s offerings.

“For our first collaboration with Moose Knuckles, we really enjoyed experimenting creatively in the realm of technical performance,” Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta said in a statement. “Our second collaboration distorts and reimagines outerwear and separates — this time to protect you from inclement weather, whether in the city or away.”

Moose Knuckles and Eckhaus Latta teamed for their first collaboration last January, offering a collection of lightweight jackets, raincoats, hoodies and other styles.

The second Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta collection will be available starting Nov. 10 at Moose Knuckles stores and on the brand’s website. Styles range in price from $650 to $1,595.