Moose Knuckles Opens Locations in Boston and Chicago

The shops have created a digital environment that simulates four climate bands.

Moose Knuckles in Boston
The new Moose Knuckles pop-up in Boston. Simon Pan

Moose Knuckles Canada is continuing its retail push into the U.S. This week it opened pop-up and permanent locations in Boston and Chicago, respectively, designed by Stefan Beckman.

Using frosted glass and glossy surfaces, the Chicago and Boston shops have created a digital environment that simulates four climate bands — Chill, Cold, Crazy Cold and Canada Cold.

For example, Chilly jackets are ultra-light and minimal and are to worn to take the chill off breezy nights or as layering options when things get colder than expected; Cold are everyday winter workhorses that take the wearer through the rain, sleet, hail and snow without overheating; Crazy Cold jackets are worn when the cold gets serious, and Canada Cold are engineered to endure the extreme cold of Canada.

Each jacket is equipped with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), which signals one of the above climate bands representative of where one would wear the outerwear piece.

The new shops use responsibly harvested wood flooring, LED lighting and recyclable metals and glass. All fixtures and elements within the space are built with the intention of reuse as the brand expands.

In addition to its Moose Knuckles seasonal collections, both locations will carry Moose Knuckles’ newest outerwear collaboration with L.A.-based fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. At both locations, a portion of profits from the collection will be donated to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the country.

The Boston pop-up is at 107-109 Newbury Street, and the Chicago permanent store is at 54 East Walton Street.

Moose Knuckles, which is carried in boutiques, luxury department stores and independent retailers, has 14 stores, including six permanent and five pop-up locations across the U.S. and Canada.

 

