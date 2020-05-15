THE GREAT OUTDOORS: “Inclusivity-focused” has assumed a new meaning for digital outdoor retailer Moosejaw. Moosejaw said it launched two lines in collaboration with Walmart Inc.: Lithic, a backpacking and hiking equipment brand, and Allforth, an outdoor apparel company.

Interestingly, the brands are differentiated by their atypical inclusivity concept: They offer enthusiast-grade performance, quality and extended sizing, all at affordable price points, ranging from $13 to $140. And, both brands are designed by Moosejaw designers, according to the company.

Lithic offers a selection of lightweight tents, down and synthetic sleeping bags, technical day packs and multiday backpacking packs, as well as all-in-one stoves and cook sets. The line — available on Moosejaw’s and Walmart’s web sites, Moosejaw stores and select Walmart stores — is well-timed for consumers seeking some Thoreau-inspired solace outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

And Allforth, which approaches inclusivity from an “every budget and body shape” standpoint — by offering sizes extending from S to 3XL for men’s, and XS to XXL for women — provides outdoorwear such as hiking shirts, pants and shorts. The brand’s apparel collectively boasts performance: That means two-way stretch, breathable and water-wicking fabrics; technical features, and unique details, such as zip-off pant legs, vented shirts and “cleverly” positioned pockets. Currently, Allforth is available exclusively on walmart.com.

Similar backpacking and hiking gear and clothing typically costs 50 to 100 percent higher, the company noted. “Both lines are designed to draw new participants into the fun, community and health benefits of hiking and backpacking,” Moosejaw said, adding that the brands are “designed with accessibility as a priority” while also providing “value, style and performance.”

Eoin Comerford, chief executive officer of Moosejaw, said “The outdoor industry will not grow without attracting a more diverse customer base, and diversity will not happen without inclusivity.”

“This step is just one of many that we must take as an industry to be more inclusive to people of all ethnicities, genders, sizes and economic backgrounds. Offering apparel and gear at more approachable price points can pave the way for a lifelong love of the outdoors. It is hard to ignore that during the past weeks, we have seen an entirely new group of consumers discover the outdoor experience for the first time. It is our job to keep this consumer engaged for the long haul.”

“The majority of Lithic and Allforth customers have never walked into their local gear store or visited a specialty web site,” Comerford added. “Yet, they do visit walmart.com or shop their local Walmart. That is where we will introduce them to our products and our outdoor activities.”

Moosejaw carries more than 500 brands on its web site and in its 12 stores across the country, the brand said, while Walmart “has a kinship for the outdoors dating back to its founder Sam Walton.”

Walmart is involved with several outdoor-oriented initiatives, including support for Acres for America, which has protected 1.4 million acres, and Project Gigaton, aimed at removing a gigaton of greenhouse gases from Walmart’s supply chain, Moosejaw said.

Comerford continued, “Lithic and Allforth present ideal entry points for people new to the outdoors because of the price points, ease of use, inclusive sizing and easily understood product descriptions. The brands will also be very attractive to a seasoned backpacker conscious of keeping costs down, while updating his or her gear to the latest features and fabrics.”

