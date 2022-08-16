Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-forward in Christian Siriano Corset Dress at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ L.A. Premiere

Morfydd Clark had a standout fashion moment at her latest premiere.

On Monday, the Welsh actress walked the red carpet of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere at The Culver Studios in Los Angeles. She wore an embellished off-the-shoulder black see-through corset dress by Christian Siriano from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

She is usually styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Carey Mulligan.

Morfydd Clark at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Clark is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box office revenue.

She has been tapped to play Galadriel in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former. In the films, Cate Blanchett portrays Galadriel.

Joining Clark at the premiere were her costars including Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ema Horvath, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Benjamin Walker and Markella Kavenagh, among others.

Vernon Sanders, Jennifer Salke, Simon Tolkien, Morfydd Clark, Albert Cheng and Jeff Blackburn arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Michael Buckner for Variety

Aramayo has been cast as another lead role in Elrond, the Elven architect and politician. In the films, he later becomes Lord Elrond and is portrayed by Hugo Weaving.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also attended the premiere. Bezos is founder and executive chairman of Amazon, which distributes Prime Video.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive television series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.