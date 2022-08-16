×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

ABG Clinches Ted Baker Deal

Business

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to Vote for Change

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-forward in Christian Siriano Corset Dress at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ L.A. Premiere

The Welsh actress was tapped to play a younger Galadriel in the upcoming prequel series by Prime Video.

Morfydd Clark arrives at the Los
Emily Carey at the "House of
Matt Smith at the "House of
Milly Alcock at the "House of
Kate Siegel at the "House of
View ALL 12 Photos

Morfydd Clark had a standout fashion moment at her latest premiere.

On Monday, the Welsh actress walked the red carpet of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere at The Culver Studios in Los Angeles. She wore an embellished off-the-shoulder black see-through corset dress by Christian Siriano from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

She is usually styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Carey Mulligan.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Morfydd Clark arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Morfydd Clark at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Clark is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box office revenue.

Related Galleries

She has been tapped to play Galadriel in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former. In the films, Cate Blanchett portrays Galadriel.

Joining Clark at the premiere were her costars including Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ema Horvath, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Benjamin Walker and Markella Kavenagh, among others.

Vernon Sanders, Jennifer Salke, Simon Tolkien, Morfydd Clark, Albert Cheng and Jeff Blackburn arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Vernon Sanders, Jennifer Salke, Simon Tolkien, Morfydd Clark, Albert Cheng and Jeff Blackburn arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Michael Buckner for Variety

Aramayo has been cast as another lead role in Elrond, the Elven architect and politician. In the films, he later becomes Lord Elrond and is portrayed by Hugo Weaving.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also attended the premiere. Bezos is founder and executive chairman of Amazon, which distributes Prime Video.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive television series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Hot Summer Bags

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Morfydd Clark Goes Fashion-Forward at ‘Rings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad