Morfydd Clark Wears Silver Vivienne Westwood Gown at ‘The Lord of the Rings’ London Premiere 

Clark plays a young Galadriel in the prequel series.

Morfydd Clark looked to Vivienne Westwood again for her latest appearance during “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” world premiere in London Tuesday night.

The actress, who plays a young Galadriel in the Prime Video series, attended the premiere wearing a silver sequined, off-the-shoulder gown from Vivienne Westwood. Her look was styled by Nicky Yates. 

Clark was joined at the premiere by many of her costars, including Ema Horvath, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi and many others. 

This is the second time Clark has worn Vivienne Westwood at a premiere for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” At the show’s New York City premiere on Aug. 23, the actress wore a corseted black top and loose-fitting trousers from Vivienne Westwood. 

Morfydd Clark attends “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” world premiere at Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022, in London. WireImage

Clark has had many standout moments during the press tour for the series. At the show’s Los Angeles premiere, she wore an embellished, off-the-shoulder black dress from Christian Siriano’s fall 2022 collection, and at the show’s Mexico premiere, she wore a floral print Erdem dress with puff sleeves from the design house’s pre-spring 2023 collection. 

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a prequel series to the original “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films, set thousands of years before both film series. 

Clark spoke with WWD about taking on the role of young Galadriel, saying: “The character of Galadriel, she encompasses a lot of things. She’s thousands of years old, she’s older than the moon. She’s a living myth and legend and she’s very powerful. It was really exciting to play someone with such power.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts on Prime Video on Sept. 2. 

