Morfydd Clark Dons Embellished Floral Erdem Dress at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Mexico Premiere

Morfydd Clark is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments.

On Wednesday, the Welsh actress attended the Mexico City premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Colegio Vizcainas. She wore white floral tank dress by Erdem that featured sequined embellishments and puffed sleeves from the label’s pre-spring 2023 collection.

She is usually styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Carey Mulligan.

Morfydd Clark during the red carpet of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Colegio Vizcainas in Mexico City. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Clark attended the Los Angeles premiere of the series wearing an embellished, off-the-shoulder, black see-through corset dress by Christian Siriano from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

Clark is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box office revenue.

She has been tapped to play Galadriel in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former. In the films, Cate Blanchett portrays Galadriel.

Morfydd Clark at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Joining her on the red carpet were some of her costars, including Owain Arthur and Benjamin Walker, among others.

Robert Aramayo, best known for portraying a young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones,” has been cast as another lead role in Elrond, the Elven architect and politician. In the films, he later becomes Lord Elrond and is portrayed by Hugo Weaving.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive TV series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.