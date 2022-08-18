×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Top Earning Fashion CEOs of 2021

Fashion

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dead at 96

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Watson Directs and Fronts Prada Paradoxe Campaign

Morfydd Clark Dons Embellished Floral Erdem Dress at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Mexico Premiere

The Welsh actress has been tapped to play a young Galadriel in the eight-episode prequel series by Prime Video.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 17:
Leon Wadham arrives at the Los
Charles Edwards arrives at the Los
Owain Arthur arrives at the Los
Robert Aramayo arrives at the Los
View ALL 18 Photos

Morfydd Clark is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments.

On Wednesday, the Welsh actress attended the Mexico City premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Colegio Vizcainas. She wore white floral tank dress by Erdem that featured sequined embellishments and puffed sleeves from the label’s pre-spring 2023 collection.

She is usually styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Carey Mulligan.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 17: Morfydd Clark during the red carpet of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at Colegio Vizcainas on August 17, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)
Morfydd Clark during the red carpet of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Colegio Vizcainas in Mexico City. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Clark attended the Los Angeles premiere of the series wearing an embellished, off-the-shoulder, black see-through corset dress by Christian Siriano from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

Clark is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box office revenue.

Related Galleries

She has been tapped to play Galadriel in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former. In the films, Cate Blanchett portrays Galadriel.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Morfydd Clark arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Morfydd Clark at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Joining her on the red carpet were some of her costars, including Owain Arthur and Benjamin Walker, among others.

Robert Aramayo, best known for portraying a young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones,” has been cast as another lead role in Elrond, the Elven architect and politician. In the films, he later becomes Lord Elrond and is portrayed by Hugo Weaving.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive TV series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Hot Summer Bags

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Morfydd Clark in Floral Dress for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad