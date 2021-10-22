×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

L’Oréal Sees Continued Sales Acceleration in Q3

Hermès Revenues Jump 31.5% in Q3 as Asia Remains Strong

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear Back in the Spotlight

Morgenthal Frederics Teams Up With American Ballet Theatre to Promote Inclusivity in Dance

A portion of sales will be donated to ABT's fund for diversity and inclusion.

American Ballet Theatre dancers for Morgenthal
American Ballet Theatre dancers for Morgenthal Frederics. Courtesy/Morgenthal Frederics

Eyewear brand Morgenthal Frederics is teaming up with the American Ballet Theatre to support the company’s diversity and inclusion program.

Starting today and running through July 2022, Morgenthal Frederics will donate 50 percent of proceeds from the sale of its ChromoClear acetate collection to the ABT Rise fund.

And to promote the initiative, Morgenthal Frederics photographed a group of ABT dancers who either identify as part of the LGBTQ community or who hail from communities of color. They include principal dancer Cassandra Trenary as well as company members Zhong-Jing Fang, Jose Sebastian, Connor Holloway, Remy Young, Michael de la Nuez and Sung Woo Han.

Morgenthal Frederics chief creative officer Jeff Press said: “After working with [ABT principal dancer] James Whiteside for our previous campaign, we were introduced to the world of ABT and the work they are doing to promote diversity and inclusion. ABT Rise is a natural alignment with our ongoing expressionists series, where we celebrate the creativity and individualism which are often born in our LGBTQ+ and POC communities.”

Press added: “Our LGBTQ+ and BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities are the driving forces of self-expression and individuality. As amplifiers of these ideals, Morgenthal Frederics is honored to partner with the American Ballet Theatre in support of ABT RISE and its mission to champion and support inclusion and diversity through the entirety of its operation.”

