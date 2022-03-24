Morphe Taps Influencer Meredith Duxbury for New Blush Collection

Morphe has tapped TikTok beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury for its latest launch.

The beauty brand is working with Duxbury for the launch of its Making You Blush collection, which offers an extensive range of products to create a rosy eye and cheek look. The collection includes an 18-pan eye shadow palette of blush tones in mattes and shimmers, a nine-pan eye shadow palette, cream blush in five rosy hues, powder blush in five pink and mauve hues and an eight-piece brush set.

“Meredith Duxbury was the natural choice for us to tap to be the face of the Making You Blush Collection,” said Alison Nadel, director of social media and brand marketing at Morphe. “She is known by over 14 million people on TikTok as the queen of complexion and as a top beauty trend driver, she has been an amazing partner in determining how this collection comes to life. She’s fearless in her artistry and we’re so excited to have her join the Morphe fam.”

Duxbury will serve as the face of the collection, leveraging her 14.7 million TikTok follower community to promote the products. The influencer has grown in popularity on the app over the last few years for her makeup videos where she uses an excessive amount of foundation and other complexion products.

Morphe’s Making You Blush Collection Courtesy of Morphe

Her routine spurred a trend of other beauty influencers and makeup fans trying out her foundation technique, with #meredithduxbury and #meredithduxburychallenge generating 103.7 million views and 1.9 million views on TikTok, respectively.

To celebrate the blush collection, Morphe is hosting a Duxbury-inspired contest on TikTok with a custom song called “Blush” by Salma Slims. More information on the contest will be revealed soon on Morphe’s social media platforms.

Morphe’s Make You Blush Collection ranges in price from $12 for the cream blush to $42 for the eight-piece brush set.

