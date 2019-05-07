PACK IT UP: Just when you thought you might be a little camp-ed out, The Met Store has been racking up sales for its exclusive collection inspired by The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The museum multidesigner concept store has several easily packable items with an assortment of items from 14 designers — Blindness, Charlotte Olympia, Erdem, Gucci, Gypsy Sport, Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs, Mary Katrantzou, Matty Bovan, Molly Goddard, Moschino, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, Richard Quinn, and Vaquera. Met Store staffers partnered with Vogue — Condé Nast helped sponsor the exhibition — to collaborate with the designers. The fact that some like Olympia are not featured in the exhibition was not a problem. Olympia created a $595 catnap eye mask and slipper set. High-ticket items are aplenty in the Camp designer collection with Molly Goddard’s mini tote retailing for $550 and an Erdem floral T-shirt running for $370. Each designer brand was asked to consider what camp means to them in order to jazz up the usual run-of-the-mill merchandise,

The Met Store is selling more than 300 products inspired by “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” 50-plus designer ones for The Camp Collection. The bulk of them are being sold in a shop steps away from the exhibition, as well as at The Met’s online store. The Gucci and Gypsy Sport styles will be sold exclusively at The Met Fifth Avenue or by phoning in orders via the museum’s store. Given the media blizzard triggered by Monday night’s gala, it’s not surprising site traffic jumped 150 percent compared to last year’s Costume Institute exhibition store launch. Musician Kacey Musgraves’ Barbie-inspired look at the gala undoubtedly helped to fuel sales for The Met’s limited-edition Moschino Barbie. All 500 units of the $75 doll sold out in less than four hours. Other items from Off-White and Vaquera were expected to sell out soon, someone familiar with the initiative said Tuesday.