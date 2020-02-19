Moschino will soon reveal its fall 2020 collection: the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CET/2:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 20.

The show comes after Jeremy Scott showcased a pre-fall line inspired by New York City in December and a spring 2020 line inspired by the works of Pablo Picasso in September.

What’s next for the label? You’ll be able to see all of Scott’s new designs by bookmarking this page and returning at showtime to see them in the video player underneath.

