PEACE&LOVE: Moschino has teamed with London-based skateboard brand Palace on a limited-edition capsule.

Sharing an irreverent take on fashion, Moschino and Palace played with a pop iconography, as well as with a Peace&Love vibe, to give shape to fun ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, which will be available from Nov. 20 at the labels’ shops and online stores.

For example, the Palace Moschino unisex capsule includes jeans printed with an allover logo motif, a puffer featuring a clouded blue sky pattern enriched with the image of a stylized sun wearing sunglasses, as well as a range of patchwork pieces that mix pictures from different fields, spanning from ancient statues to music star portraits, as well as a bag in the shape of a milk box.

“I’m happy to have collaborated with my longtime friends of Palace on this collection, filled with peace, love and hugs,” said Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, also referring to a shearling coat enriched on the back with the words “hug me” and two hands that seem to be hugging the wearer.

To promote the launch of the collection, Palace worked with British photographer David Sims, who filmed a colorful, somewhat surrealist short movie with a retro tech vibe.