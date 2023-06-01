A Look at Moschino’s First M05CH1N0 Jeans Collection

DENIM LAUNCH: Moschino will drop the first collection developed under the M05CH1N0 Jeans line.

As reported, the Aeffe-controlled brand revealed the introduction of the new line last year, teasing it would mark a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans range launched by the label’s late founder, Franco Moschino.

In this spirit, the women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collection respects the fashion house’s core elements, such as its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects.

Highlights include minidresses mimicking two denim skirts combined upside down, denim overalls playing with proportions up to tailcoats rendered in the same fabric. Images of denim pieces also appear as overall prints on nylon puffers, fluid jersey dresses and cotton drill separates.

M05CH1N0 Jeans pre-fall 2023 Courtesy of Moschino

Flanking the denim focus, pieces in leather or wide corduroy — such as biker jackets featuring the brand’s signature red heart on the front or tailored coats, respectively — add to unfussy wardrobe staples, ranging from logoed ribbed tank tops to tie-dye fleeces and hoodies embellished with the peace symbol.

Hitting Moschino’s stores and e-commerce this month, the collection is priced between 149 euros for T-shirts and 621 euros for coats.

M05CH1N0 Jeans pre-fall 2023 Courtesy of Moschino

While the M05CH1N0 Jeans line telegraphs a return to the roots for the brand, questions about its future creative direction are still swirling after Jeremy Scott exited the role following a 10-year tenure earlier this year. As reported, a successor has not been named.

In 2021, the Aeffe group took full control of Moschino, paying 66.6 million euros for the 30 percent stake in the brand it didn’t previously own. It also acquired the license to produce and distribute the Love Moschino collections of women’s apparel in-house for 3.6 million euros.

M05CH1N0 Jeans pre-fall 2023 Courtesy of Moschino

In addition to Moschino, the Italian fashion group’s portfolio includes the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.