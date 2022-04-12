EXCLUSIVE: Moschino Menswear Show Returning to Milan on June 19

BACK HOME: Moschino is returning to present its men’s collection in Milan.

The Italian brand, designed by Jeremy Scott, will stage its spring 2023 show on June 19 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which will run June 17 to 21.

Moschino’s last menswear collection shown in Milan was for fall 2018 and took place on Jan. 13, 2018 — an all-in-black celebration of inclusiveness and bonding, incorporating corseting and S&M bondage material.

“The return to Milano to show menswear has been on my mind for a while,” said Scott. “It feels good to be back.”

In January last year, as Italy faced another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the designer showcased his fall 2021 collection via look book images.

From 2016 to 2019, Moschino staged coed shows for its men’s spring and women’s resort collections in Los Angeles, where Scott is based. In January 2019, the brand landed at Rome’s Cinecittà studios to present the men’s fall 2019 and women’s pre-fall 2019 ranges.

In December 2019, the brand staged a coed runway show, presenting the men’s fall 2020 collection and women’s pre-fall 2020 lineup at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.

Moschino is controlled by Aeffe, which is listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse and also comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.

Last year the company took full control of Moschino, paying 66.6 million euros for the 30 percent stake in the brand it didn’t own. It also acquired the license to produce and distribute the Love Moschino collections of women’s apparel in-house for 3.6 million euros.

Aeffe also took control of Moschino’s distribution in mainland China, signaling the increasing relevance of that market for the label. This involved around 20 stores, which have been operated for the past 10 years by Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. In addition, Moschino will open four franchised stores with a new partner. The company expects to have 30 directly operated stores and 22 franchised units in five years.

As reported, Aeffe’s strategic direction for Moschino and the group’s growth in all of its markets and channels contributed to gains in 2021 profitability and consolidated revenues, which totaled 324.6 million euros, up 20.6 percent compared with 269.1 million euros in 2020.