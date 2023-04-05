Moschino Opens Door to Its New Renovated London Store

LONDON — Moschino’s London store between New Bond Street and Regent Street has had a renovation and it’s open for business as usual.

The London flagship has undergone a clean and minimal facelift with the Italian fashion house’s quirks still intact, such as the juxtaposition of geometric floor designs with Botticino marble and dark green avocado stone sourced from Brazil; buttery yellow-lacquered wood shelves; custom lighting bars in matte brass; Roman columns turned into seats and product displays, which are an homage to the brand’s founder Franco Moschino, who built the tables in his heyday.

“The Moschino London store renovation is a strategic rollout of our new store concept. We launched with the Milan flagship location at Via Spiga and London was a natural next step,” said Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Aeffe SpA, which oversees Moschino.

Moschino’s flagship in London. Moschino

The 180-square-meter store will carry womenswear and menswear along with Moschino accessories.

“Moschino has always had a dedicated heritage pop culture following in the U.K. — we wanted the fans to feel a reciprocal appreciation for the support. The London location will be followed by one in Rome this September and multiple additional locations in China after. We will continue to invest in this new store concept retail strategy as we enter this new chapter with Moschino,” added Ferretti.

Change is ahead at Moschino as the company announces a new creative director after the departure of Jeremy Scott after nearly 10 years.

A new look for Moschino’s London store. Moschino

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott,” said Ferretti last month when the news was announced. “I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history,” he said.