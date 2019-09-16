Great minds think alike.

Jeremy Scott will be staging his pre-fall 2020 women’s Moschino show Dec. 9 in the subway. But unlike Tom Ford’s moody spring 2020 extravaganza that had showgoers sitting on the platform of the abandoned Bowery station, Scott’s show will be inside the subway cars at the New York Transit Museum, the country’s largest museum devoted to urban public transportation history.

“I have never had a Moschino show in New York besides H&M and I thought there would be nothing more quintessential New York than the subway,” said Scott, who lived in the city when he attended Parsons School of Design. “I love all the people and characters you experience and the way it’s a melting pot of style. When I was in school, I remember the subway being a spotlight when you were dressed up, because it’s very brightly lit. It’s already like a runway.”

At the museum, guests will also be able to learn about the history of the New York City subway, bus and commuter rail systems. “They have all the old subway cars going from the 1940s, when they had wicker seats, and all the ads from different time periods,” he said of his affinity for the museum, which took eight months of convincing to host the show.

Scott is not alone in wanting to pay tribute to New York City. This spring 2020 season was a celebration of the city’s geography and diversity, from the Apollo Theatre in Harlem (Tommy x Zendaya) to the Kings Theatre in Flatbush (Pyer Moss), the High Line (Coach) to an actual city street (Jay Street, for Cynthia Rowley).

But he has been quite the globe-trotter as well. Moschino’s pre-fall 2019 women’s and fall 2019 men’s collections were presented in Rome, and for the last three years, the house has had its resort shows in Los Angeles, which Scott calls home when he’s not working in Milan.