Moschino Taps Esther Yu as House Ambassador

MOSCHIN-YU: Moschino is adding to the wave of ambassadorship announcements, naming Chinese musician, actress and entertainer Yu Shu Xin, aka Esther Yu, its new house ambassador.

Appearing in the label’s pre-fall 2023 advertising campaign, Yu has been tapped because “her charismatic intuition and enchanting performances seamlessly harmonize with the brand’s bold and avant-garde spirit,” according to a statement released by the brand, which is controlled by Aeffe Group.

“Esther’s captivating presence in front of the camera, coupled with her affinity to timeless style and fashion as a means of self-expression, perfectly embodies Moschino’s ethos,” said Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Aeffe.

“Moschino’s fashion attitude has always resonated with me and their unwavering commitment to innovation sets an exceptional industry standard. I am deeply honored to collaborate with the brand as house ambassador, and eagerly anticipate creating exciting moments together,” added Yu.

Yu made her acting debut in the 2016 television drama “Border Town Prodigal,” followed by appearances in “The Advisors Alliance” in 2017 and “Youth” in 2018.

In 2020, Yu participated in the variety program “Youth With You 2” and became one of the most popular trainees on the show, debuting as a member of temporary girl group THE9. That same year, she gained popularity and recognition for her role in the hit romance drama “Find Yourself,” followed by the “Moonlight” TV series in 2021 and the fantasy show “Love Between Fairy and Devil” last year.

Last month, Yu was seen in Paris attending the Givenchy men’s spring 2024 fashion show.

As for Moschino’s shows, the upcoming one is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Milan and set to mark the brand’s 40th anniversary.

As reported, the event during Milan Fashion Week will pay tribute to the achievements and legacy of founder Franco Moschino. For the occasion, stylists Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu will spearhead the collection, each creating 10 contemporary looks inspired by the works of the late designer.

Moschino has not yet revealed a successor to its last creative director Jeremy Scott, who exited the brand in March after 10 years.