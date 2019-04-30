MOVIE MOOD: Jeremy Scott is bringing the Moschino men’s runway show back to Los Angeles this June.

The fashion label will showcase its men’s spring 2020 collection, along with the women’s resort spring 2020 lineup, on June 7 at the Universal Studios Hollywood Backlot.

The iconic location, a landmark in U.S. movie industry, is in line with the cinematic approach that Scott embraced last January with his impressive and entertaining fall 2019 men’s and women’s resort 2019 show held at Rome’s legendary Cinecittà studios. The previous season, Scott, who joined Moschino as creative director in 2013 succeeding Rossella Jardini, selected the Los Angeles Equestrian Center to stage the Moschino men’s and women’s resort show.

Last month, Moschino and Scott, who is based in Los Angeles, revealed a capsule collection developed in collaboration with The Sims with a party at Coachella.

As reported, Moschino is expected to open stores in both Miami and in New York by the end of the year.