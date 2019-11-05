FROM MISSOURI WITH LOVE: Jeremy Scott definitely loves a fun collaboration.

The Moschino creative director flew to Shanghai on Monday to celebrate the launch of a new capsule collection realized in collaboration with American beer brand Budweiser, which is produced in Missouri, the Midwestern state where the designer was born in 1975.

Unveiled in conjunction with the debut of the new Budweiser Pulse bear, the capsule includes 15 ready-to-wear and accessories designs for both men and women. They are available starting today at Moschino stores around the world, as well as online at moschino.com.

Scott first used the popular Budweiser label for a dress included in the Moschino fall 2014 collection, which was part of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition at the metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute last spring.

For the launch of the capsule, Moschino organized a special event at Shanghai’s Paramount Ballroom, where Chinese jazz singer Jasmine Chen offered a live performance.

During his tenure at Moschino, which he joined in 2013, Scott delivered a wide range of collaborations with diverse companies and brands, including Mattel, Nickelodeon, The Sims, Ciroc, MTV, The Walt Disney Co. and Candy Crush, among others.