Moscow’s Prada Mode Postponed Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases in Russia

The social club — for which Prada had tapped Damien Hirst — was supposed to take place at Moscow's Levenson Mansion on Nov. 12 and 13.

Prada Mode Moscow.
Prada Mode Moscow. Courtesy of Prada

MILAN — Prada said Thursday that the sixth installment of its Prada Mode social club to be held in Moscow on Nov. 12 and 13 will be postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Russia that have pushed authorities to enforce new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the infections.

Prada Mode, which consists of a social club created to provide members with art programming, late-night music performances and dining, was to take place at the Levenson Mansion, a pre-revolutionary stately building located in the city’s Patriarch Ponds area.

As reported, Prada had conscripted art sensation and a longtime friend of Miuccia Prada’s Damien Hirst to bring his “Pharmacy” installation to the location, which was expected to take over the four-story mansion with floor-to-ceiling medicine cabinets re-creating a functional pharmacy filled with furniture, molecule scale models, light boxes and wallpaper bearing catalogues of prescription medicines.

Related Galleries

Out of precaution, the Italian luxury house temporarily called off the event, as the country grapples with the latest wave of coronavirus cases. On Oct. 20, Russia reported over 33,000 new infections and 1,000 deaths.

Starting Oct. 30 and for the following nine days, all non-essential workplaces will shutter, and private businesses were recommended to grant remote working for at least one third of their employees. The proposal submitted by deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was welcomed by President Vladimir Putin, who also urged citizens to vaccinate. As of Oct. 20 the percentage of eligible citizens having received two doses of vaccine was just under 33 percent.

Concurrently, individual cities such as Moscow and Saint-Petersburg are implementing tailored measures. For instance, in the country’s capital local authorities enforced a new mask mandate to access public buildings and transport, while citizens over 60 were asked to stay home until Feb. 25.

Before Moscow, Prada Mode touched down in Miami Beach; Hong Kong; London; Paris and Shanghai.

ad