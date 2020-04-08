Could masks become a permanent lifestyle accessory?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In many Asian countries, donning a mask before going outside is as routine as putting on a pair of shoes, widely considered a civic duty to protect others. And as the coronavirus threat continues, the West is catching up to the practice. ⁣⁣ ⁣ On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines, advising all Americans to wear masks when they leave their homes, to prevent spreading the coronavirus unknowingly. But apparel brands have already been preparing, producing face coverings for essential workers and, eventually, consumer use.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Face masks were an extreme fashion statement for some prior to the coronavirus outbreak. In January, pop star Billie Eilish donned a Gucci face mask with a full Gucci ensemble at the Grammy Awards. Future (and his daughter), Rihanna and Cardi B have also had red-carpet face mask moments. They have also been a mainstay for attendees at dusty music festivals.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But they hadn’t been adopted for everyday use — yet.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “There’s been a stigma to wearing masks in our culture historically because we haven’t experienced a pandemic that has forced us to be introspective on how to deal with it,” said Natasha Fishman, executive vice president of marketing at Authenthic Brands Group, which owns Hickey Freeman and Hart Schaffner Marx, both brands that are working on nonmedical PPE for essential workers fighting COVID-19. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “This is a pivotal moment that will force that decision. If it’s mandated from a federal or state standpoint, what does that mean for us as brand owners and retailers to accommodate? This will likely become an accessory that will be made available, maybe just as giveaways at first, and certainly for workers it’s a must-have. But for the rest of the public, not so far down the road, masks will be something that if we are smart, we’re going to wear them.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @boothmoore & Obi Anyanwu