RUSSIAN DRESSING: Thirty-two fashion videos replaced catwalk shows at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia and about 830,000 people followed the streams, organizers said Wednesday.
The digital presentations were streamed from April 4 to 6 on Aizel.ru and Megogo.net, appeared on 103 Russian and foreign web sites, as well as social media sites VKontakte, Facebook, and TikTok. The latter platform spawned the hashtag #CтильнаДому (i#StyleatHome, in English), which was viewed 37.3 million times. Most of the collections shown were for fall-winter 2020.
Participants included Red September, Julia Dalakian, Dokuchaeva, Nastya Nekrasova, White Crow, T3CM, Ceremony and House of Leo.
The videos, ranging from one to seven minutes in length, were viewed for more than 2.5 million minutes in two days. Organizers said an additional set of digital events, employing virtual reality and augmented reality, are to be unfurled later.