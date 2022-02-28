Moss Bros. Taps Into Its Inner ‘Godfather’; Tom Ford Preps for Fall, and A SuperUnion Collab Is on the Way

FORD FOR FALL: Tom Ford will release his fall 2022 women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections on Runway360 and tomford.com on March 3 at 9 a.m. EST.

The date falls during Paris Fashion Week, which runs Monday through March 8.

As reported, Ford had been scheduled to show his collections at a runway show on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., closing New York Fashion Week, but in January the designer canceled his show because his collections were delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the design office, ateliers and factories.

Ford said he was pleased to reveal that both collections would be released digitally.

Ford isn’t the only major U.S. designer to be showing off the calendar. Ralph Lauren said last week he would be showing his collection during a live runway show the evening of March 22 in New York City. The intimate experience will feature both the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label lines. The location of the show hasn’t been disclosed.

On Feb. 18, two days after NYFW ended, Marc Jacobs dropped a digital look book on Instagram featuring a darkly romantic collection of 10 looks, zeroing in on a floor-sweeping goth silhouette. — Lisa Lockwood

A look from the Max & Co. Pony Ride collection. image courtesy of Max & Co.

RIDING ON: Max & Co. presented its latest &Co.llaboration capsule during Milan Fashion Week.

Called “Pony Ride,” it was created in collaboration with Efisio Rocco Marras and represented a very personal project for the designer, who is passionate about horses and is himself a keen rider.

The creative director of I’m Isola Marras and son of designer Antonio Marras, he brought his love of prints and colors to the collection, and was inspired by photographer Perry Ogden’s 1999 book “Pony Kids,” which documented members of the Irish Traveller traditionally peripatetic community with their horses.

“This was a really interesting project for me, I was given carte blanche by the company and had so much fun,” enthused the designer.

He carefully researched the Max & Co. archives and took classic, functional suits and disrupted them with a playful spirit. He inserted tartan and Prince of Wales patterns into the fabric of rustic, masculine coats.

Jackets had built-in vests and Marras said he enjoyed playing with women’s and men’s elements, pairing a checkered miniskirt with a traditional sartorial jacket. He lit up earthy colors with unexpected jolts of fuchsia and acid green.

A fan of knitwear, he started from this category, he said, offering a delectable selection of cardigans and sweaters with Irish motifs, but then grew the collection into a total look.

A ’60s A-line dress in a pink brocade pattern and two maxi bows reflected his mantra: “You must have a clear identity and differentiate yourself,” he observed.

The “Pony Ride” collection will be available online and in store starting from September.

Max & Co. is controlled by the Italian Max Mara Fashion Group and is led by brand director Elia Maramotti. He is a member of the third generation of the family running the business and the son of chairman Luigi Maramotti. — Luisa Zargani

The SuperUnion capsule by Union and Supervsn. Courtesy Photo

SUPER UNION: Los Angeles specialty store Union LA and streetwear brand Supervsn have teamed to launch SuperUnion, a limited capsule collaboration launching on March 2 at Union Los Angeles and Japan and on the Supervsn website.

The capsule, born from Supervsn founder and creative director Chris Mathieu’s pitch to Union founder Chris Gibbs to carry the brand in store, consists of apparel bearing the phrase “SuperUnion.” Pieces such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball jerseys and rain jackets bear the collaboration name or iconography celebrating Black American culture.

According to the brands, the conversations began amidst protests against police brutality and the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and the result is what they describe as an interracial and intergenerational connection.

Supervsn is one of many brands carried at Union. Prior to launching the brand, South Central Los Angeles native Mathieu established the Just Be Cool (JBC Global Inc.) movement with Dom Kennedy to honor Black creativity and artists in Los Angeles, including Kendrick Lamar, YG, Mustard and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Prior to this launch, Union has partnered on a number of collaborations and most recently with Nike on a Dunk Low “Passport Pack” sneaker that launched exclusively at Union on Feb. 11. New versions of the sneaker are slated to launch in March. — Obi Anyanwu

Moss Bros.’ reinterpreted tux, inspired by “The Godfather.”

FILM BUFFS: Moss Bros., the venerable British menswear brand, is taking its cues from “The Godfather” — widely considered one of the greatest films of all times — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We can’t let the occasion pass without bringing up some of the notorious fashions of the film,” Moss Bros. said in a statement.

Moss Bros. offers a variety of modern takes on the three-piece suits, double-breasted coats and patterned suits which are seen in the “The Godfather” films, among them a tailored stone linen suit inspired by the white/cream three-piece suit worn by the character Don Fanucci, played by Gastone Moschin in the film.

There’s also a tailored black tuxedo similar to the tux worn by Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando — though it comes without the red rose — and a slim-fit chocolate herringbone bone, inspired by the brown pinstripe suit worn by Vito Corleone, played by Robert DeNiro, in “The Godfather: Part 2.” A limited run of screenings of “The Godfather” started Friday. — David Moin