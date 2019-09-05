Kith has upped the ante on the New York Fashion Week invite.

For the brand’s show on Thursday night, designer Ronnie Fieg teamed with tequila company Don Julio to design an enormous custom matte black bottle and leather case for the Don Julio 1942 Tequila bottle, which doubled as Kith’s NYFW invitation.

Read More: What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2020

“We let our minds and creativity roam free when designing Kith collections,” the invite reads. “This freedom led us to the different corners of the world where we found inspiration. This year, we bring those inspirations to life.”

The Don Julio 1942 Tequila bottle ranges online for $149 to $169, but the cost of the Kith version is surely to make the price tag more steep.

Kith isn’t one to shy away from unexpected collaborations. The brand has previously teamed with “Got Milk?” to create a campaign for its Kith Treats collection, named “Got Kith?” which included the likes of Seth Rogen, Bobby Flay and Chrissy Teigen. Kith also teamed up with Estée Lauder to revive the beauty brand’s original logo on minimal, white packaging for its skin-care products.

The Kith Don Julio bottle was only sent to those invited to the fashion show, but given the social media reactions to Fieg’s post, the brand may want to think of producing the collaboration for purchase.

Worked with Don Julio on this year’s fashion show invitation to Kith Air™️. The matte black El Jefe bottle in a black leather carrying case for this year’s guests. pic.twitter.com/lkiouvnefK — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) August 29, 2019

Read more here:

Estée Lauder Revives Logo for Kith Collaboration

Puma and Kith Celebrate Collaboration in L.A.

Bella Hadid Fronts Kith x Versace Campaign

WATCH: Rihanna’s Fashion Career Timeline