Looking Back at the Most Iconic Fashion Looks in ‘Mean Girls’

Reflecting on the iconic outfits and moments in the modern cult classic, released in 2004.

Mean Girls Day
Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in "Mean Girls" Mean Girls/Instagram

Though it’s been more than 17 years since “Mean Girls” was released, it still remains one of the most references movies in pop culture today.

Written by Tina Fey, the 2004 teen comedy follows the story of a teenage girl named Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), who just moved from Africa to Illinois with her family as she joins the exclusive clique called “The Plastics” at her new high school and navigates social cliques, bullying and boys.

Starring alongside Lohan were Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who played Regina George, Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners, Aaron Samuels, Janis Ian, Damian, Mrs. George and Ms. Norbury, respectively.

When it was released, the movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews, with critics praising the performances by Lohan, McAdams, Caplan and Seyfried.

Considered one of the most quotable movies of all time, a great number of the movie’s iconic quotes are still used today in GIFs, memes and now TikToks.

Though the movie was released April 30, 2004, fans still celebrate “Mean Girls Day” on social media on Oct. 3, due to a quote said by Cady in the movie in which she recalls all the times her crush, Aaron, speaks to her, with one of them being him asking her what the date was, which was Oct. 3.

Quotes and storyline aside, the movie also encapsulated the perfect essence of fashion in the early Aughts. From low-waisted jeans, bright graphic tanks, low-rise miniskirts, Juicy Couture sweatsuits and all-pink everything, “Mean Girls” is a Y2K fashion classic. Various colors of the signature Louis Vuitton pochette bags are also seen throughout the film.

From the holes in tank tops to the “Jingle Bell Rock” talent show outfits, WWD looks at some of the more iconic fashion moments from “Mean Girls.” Scroll on for more.

READ MORE HERE: 

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Turns 15: A Look Back at the Film’s Iconic Fashion Moments

A ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot is Coming to HBO Max: A Look Back at the Show’s Iconic Fashion Moments

‘Legally Blonde’ Turns 20: The Film’s Most Memorable Fashion Moments

