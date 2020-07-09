Disney characters are reigning in popularity in the beauty space, according to a new global report by Cosmetify.

The report looks at the most popular makeup looks inspired by Disney princesses and villains, with “Sleeping Beauty” villain Maleficent ranking at the top spot. The character, who is known for her high cheekbones, dark eye shadow and red lipstick, recorded nearly 100,000 searches in a one-year period.

Maleficent is followed by “Frozen” princess Elsa, who garnered roughly 59,000 searches. The princess’ beauty look includes purple eye shadow and a loose braid. Elsa is followed by Minnie Mouse in third with 42,000 searches. Beauty fans take inspiration from the Disney character with red lipstick, rosy cheeks and a cartoonish mouse nose.

The remainder of the list includes a mix of Disney princesses and villains. On the villain front, beauty fans are re-creating more dramatic looks from characters like the Queen of Hearts from Tim Burton’s version of “Alice in Wonderland,” whose look consists of white face makeup, blue eye shadow and a heart-shaped red lip, and Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” whose makeup look includes purple face makeup, exaggerated eyebrows, blue eye shadow and a red lip.

Other Disney princesses included in the ranking include Snow White with 19,200 searches, Mulan with 16,800 searches and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” with 14,400 searches.

