Fashion and beauty trends looked different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders, and many people took to social media to talk about their new preferences for comfortable clothing and at-home beauty treatments.

New data from shows that the most popular fashion trends of 2020 fell in line with working remotely and quarantining, with tweets about ath-leisure and loungewear styles increasing.

’s data reveals that tweets about pajamas in 2020 increased by 66 percent, followed by joggers or sweatpants increasing by 56 percent, “baggy” clothing rising by 20 percent and hoodies climbing 15 percent.

Although people were stuck in their homes last spring, Twitter saw a higher tweet frequency about fashion with an 8 percent year-over-year increase in April. This year, Twitter saw four tweets about fashion every second, with tweets about shoes every two seconds, accessories every four seconds and shopping every four seconds.

Each month also saw dramatic increases in tweets about fashion and beauty trends. In April, Twitter saw tweets about hair dyeing — likely because of hair salons remaining closed — increase by 759 percent. During the summer, tweets about athletic apparel increased 28 percent in July as the weather got warmer and tweets about outdoor brands jumped 182 percent in August as people were increasingly gathering outside or looking to outdoor activities.

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer also impacted how users were tweeting about fashion. Twitter saw tweets on racial equality increase 423 percent as shoppers took to the platform to discuss the importance of shopping at Black-owned brands. The Black Lives Matter movement itself saw a year-over-year increase of 5,454 percent on Twitter.

As people started their holiday shopping in early October, Twitter saw that tweets about small businesses increased by 570 percent as consumers were looking to support smaller brands amid the pandemic.

