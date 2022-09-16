×
Mother and CFDA Team Up With I Am a Voter

They threw a cocktail party Thursday night to increase voter turnout in the upcoming midterm elections.

Lela Becker, co-founder and president of
Lela Becker, Steven Kolb, Debra Messing and Tim Kaeding. courtesy shot

Mother, the Los Angeles-based jeans company, the CFDA and I Am a Voter rallied forces to close out New York Fashion Week at a cocktail party Thursday night at the Hotel Chelsea.

After some mixing and mingling among the guests, who included designers, models, influencers and other creative types, the hosts discussed the importance of exercising one’s right to vote and encouraged others to do so in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Joining hosts Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding, cofounders of Mother; Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, and Debra Messing, the actress who’s the founding member of I Am a Voter, were such guests as Batsheva Hay, Chioma Nnadi, Gigi Burris, Jonathan Cohen, Maria Cornejo, Pat Cleveland, Quannah Chasinghorse and Rebecca Minkoff, among others.

“We were thrilled to be able to amplify I Am a Voter’s efforts in 2020, and hope to continue the momentum this election season,” said Lela Becker, president of Mother. “The outcome of this year’s midterms can shift control of Congress and directly influence what the president can get done. It’s as important as ever that each and every voice is heard. The voter turnout rate for the last midterm election was only 53 percent. Working together we hope to change that,” she said.

During the party, Messing asked all the guests to take out their phones and then waited until they actually did so they could text “Voter” to 26797 right then. All the guests were able to check their registration status in real time. A QR code was shared with an Instagram filter focusing on spreading the Go Vote message.

Earlier this month, Mother brought back the bestselling “I Am a voter” women’s socks along with a new limited-edition “My Vote, My Choice,” shopping bag duo set. It launched on motherdenim.com on Sept. 7.

The I am a voter shopping bag duo.

“I Am a voter” is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth that democracy works best when everyone participates.

