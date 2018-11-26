FAMILY AFFAIR — MaisonCléo, the French ready-to-wear brand born on Instagram, is teaming with Opening Ceremony for a capsule collection.

The brand, founded by Marie Dewet and her mother Nathalie in September 2016, has designed three pieces — a cotton shirt, a silk top and a silk skirt — which will be sold exclusively on the Opening Ceremony web site.

The capsule is limited in numbers: only 40 pieces will be available on the web site, both due to fabric limitation — the brand uses leftover and surplus fabrics from established fashion houses — and to its small team.

Based between Lille and Calais, in the north of France, MaisonCléo is entirely made by Nathalie (also known as “Cléo” to her friends because of the Cleopatra-style eyeliner she used to sport when she was younger) who has been a seamstress for over 30 years.

“A lot of retailers have approached us but the stock they ask for is always too high,” said Dewet. “Opening Ceremony spotted us on Instagram, and we managed to agree on a collection of 40 pieces, which my mother spent two months creating.”

The mother-daughter duo shot to fame when model Emily Ratajkowski and blogger Leandra Medine posted pictures of themselves wearing the brand’s signature white long-sleeve blouse on social media during summer 2017.

The brand’s weekly drops — new pieces go on sale every Wednesday on the brand’s e-shop and are revealed to MaisonCléo’s 25,000 followers on Instagram — were immediately mobbed. “We’ve been sold out every week since,” said Dewet.

Dewet, who works mornings at Vestiaire Collective, dreams of expanding MaisonCléo to “a group of Calais-based seamstresses.” The brand now counts six people to help with shipping, administration and order preparation, but Cléo remains the sole designer.

“The most popular comment we get from clients is, ‘It looks like my grandma made it,’” said Dewet. “They really appreciate the fact that it is homemade.”