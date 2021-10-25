×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Fashion

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Fashion

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

Mother Denim Hosts Malibu Lunch to Celebrate Upcycled Capsule with Carolyn Murphy

Hannah Einbinder, January Jones, Gillian Jacobs and Elisa Sednaoui Dellal were among the guests.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: <>
Mother Denim co-designer Tim Kaeding addressing guests. Courtesy/Stefanie Keenan

Homegrown, the limited-edition upcycled capsule created by Los Angeles-based brand Mother Denim in collaboration with model Carolyn Murphy, was fittingly toasted at a farm-to-table lunch on farmland in Malibu on Friday to celebrate its release.

The likes of Hannah Einbinder, January Jones, Gillian Jacobs, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Indy Srinath, Abigail Spencer, Jamie Chung and Dree Hemingway came out in support, joining Mother Denim designers Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding.

What made it important to celebrate in person?

“As opposed to on Zoom?” joked Kaeding. “For me, everything is always in person. I think, especially clothes, you have to see, touch, and you’ve got to see it on a person. We always see stuff on racks and on a fit model, but you never really get to see it out and about.”

The stylish crowd, many wearing pieces from the new line, enjoyed a hearty, family-style meal harvested from Thorne Family Farm (off Pacific Coast Highway by Zuma Beach) and created by Malibu Farm’s Helene Henderson, followed by a performance by Kaien Cruz. Guests were then invited to pick out fresh produce from the land, as well as honey, jam and flowers. Everything leftover was donated to FoodCycle LA, a nonprofit that provides excess food to those in need, according to Mother Denim.

Related Galleries

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: <> attends the NET-A-PORTER x MOTHER + CAROLYN MURPHY lunch and homegrown farmer's market at Thorne Family Farm on October 22, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER & MOTHER)
Lela Becker, Carolyn Murphy and Tim Kaeding Courtesy/Stefanie Keenan

“If you think about COVID-19, and how the world shut down, and not just us, but all brands are left with so much stuff that we weren’t expecting, compiling — compound that with everybody — and what do you do with it all?” said Kaeding of the inspiration behind the 14-piece collection, available exclusively at Net-a-porter and Mother’s website. He and Becker, with the help of Murphy, sourced from deconstructed quilts, bandanas and denim, as well as items from Rag House, which recycles and sells goods. “The whole point was to be able to take something that might be waste and reuse it and have it become something brand new.”

In line with the mission for the launch, the brand plans to offer $50,000 of sales to support environmental organization Sierra Club, which works to protect the planet.

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mother Denim, Carolyn Murphy Host Malibu

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad