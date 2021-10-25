Mother Denim Hosts Malibu Lunch to Celebrate Upcycled Capsule with Carolyn Murphy

Homegrown, the limited-edition upcycled capsule created by Los Angeles-based brand Mother Denim in collaboration with model Carolyn Murphy, was fittingly toasted at a farm-to-table lunch on farmland in Malibu on Friday to celebrate its release.

The likes of Hannah Einbinder, January Jones, Gillian Jacobs, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Indy Srinath, Abigail Spencer, Jamie Chung and Dree Hemingway came out in support, joining Mother Denim designers Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding.

What made it important to celebrate in person?

“As opposed to on Zoom?” joked Kaeding. “For me, everything is always in person. I think, especially clothes, you have to see, touch, and you’ve got to see it on a person. We always see stuff on racks and on a fit model, but you never really get to see it out and about.”

The stylish crowd, many wearing pieces from the new line, enjoyed a hearty, family-style meal harvested from Thorne Family Farm (off Pacific Coast Highway by Zuma Beach) and created by Malibu Farm’s Helene Henderson, followed by a performance by Kaien Cruz. Guests were then invited to pick out fresh produce from the land, as well as honey, jam and flowers. Everything leftover was donated to FoodCycle LA, a nonprofit that provides excess food to those in need, according to Mother Denim.

Lela Becker, Carolyn Murphy and Tim Kaeding Courtesy/Stefanie Keenan

“If you think about COVID-19, and how the world shut down, and not just us, but all brands are left with so much stuff that we weren’t expecting, compiling — compound that with everybody — and what do you do with it all?” said Kaeding of the inspiration behind the 14-piece collection, available exclusively at Net-a-porter and Mother’s website. He and Becker, with the help of Murphy, sourced from deconstructed quilts, bandanas and denim, as well as items from Rag House, which recycles and sells goods. “The whole point was to be able to take something that might be waste and reuse it and have it become something brand new.”

In line with the mission for the launch, the brand plans to offer $50,000 of sales to support environmental organization Sierra Club, which works to protect the planet.