Mother’s Day Awards Will Honor Three Influential Women in Retail, Beauty and Technology

The annual luncheon will take place at The Pierre Hotel on May 11.

Tracey Travis, Elizabeth Buchanan, and Monica Arnaudo
Tracey Travis, Elizabeth Buchanan and Monica Arnaudo. Courtesy shot of Mother's Day Awards.

The 45th annual Outstanding Mother Awards will honor three women across retail, beauty and technology on May 11 at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

They are Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty; Tracey Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer at The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., and Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer at Rokt.

Laurie Dowley, chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee, said, “This year’s honorees are leaders in every sense of the word — navigating impressive careers and supporting their families and communities with grace, compassion and determination. We look forward to recognizing their contributions as mothers, executives and role models.”

Hosted by mistress of ceremonies Natalie Pasquarella, NBC 4 New York anchor, this year’s award ceremony will recognize these women for successfully balancing highly influential careers with the daily demands and rewards of motherhood, family and community.

Proceeds from the annual luncheon benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, which work to break the cycle of poverty for rural America’s most vulnerable children by providing early learning and support that helps them thrive as learners and in life.

