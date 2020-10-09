Movado will unveil its first new artists series collaboration in a decade. The watch brand has partnered with photographer and activist Alexi Lubomirski on a range of timepieces to hit retailers on Tuesday.

Lubomirski has drawn attention for his various philanthropic initiatives, most relating to animal welfare and a reduced reliance on the meat and fur trades. He has also made waves as a photographer — lensing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official engagement photos in 2017 and serving as the official photographer of the Golden Globe Awards in 2020.

The artist series has been split into two drops. The initial range of four watches launching next week feature Lubomirski’s photos on the dial as well as a vegan strap — a first-time offering for Movado. A second collection, launching in spring 2021, will play to Lubomirski’s experience as a devoted vegan. The watches are all priced at $595 and a portion of sales will be donated to Concern Worldwide as well as the Humane Society of America.

“This project is extremely dear to my heart. With the world at a crossroads and the incredible new technological tools readily available we are the first generation to have the immense fortune, but also the obligation to leave this industry and the world, in a better place than we found it. We are taking a first step in this collaboration with Movado by enacting this change on a larger scale, giving the opportunity to Movado’s customers, to join us by choosing a product that is new and forward thinking,” Lubomirski said.

“I was drawn to Alexi as an artist and specifically by the way he uses his talent and recognition to ignite change in our industry and world — he implements change without judgment. Alexi’s mantra is that small change leads to larger shifts. I felt now was the time for Movado, with its rich Swiss history and pursuit of constantly improving, to offer vegan straps along with packaging made out of recyclable materials. We believe all companies need to do their part as responsible corporate citizens,” added Efraim Grinberg, Movado Group chairman and chief executive officer.