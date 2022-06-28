Everything to Know About the Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Shoe Collaboration

Mowalola’s first collaboration has been unveiled — and it’s with none other than New Balance.

The two brands have teamed to make a shoe, which made its debut at the London-based designer’s spring 2023 show in Paris this week. The sneaker will have two colorways of the New Balance 90/60 style and is largely inspired by the brand’s 990 series and running silhouettes from the early Aughts.

Mowalola Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ik Aldama

Each shoe is mostly black, but one is accented with purple with a hint of neon yellow on the soles while the other is with teal and hot pink.

The shoes are scheduled to launch this fall in New Balance stores and select retailers. An exact date has not yet been revealed.

The brand is by Nigerian-born, London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi. Her first Parisian runway show involved a lineup of sleek shapes in pop colors that evoked saucy pulp comics, with abbreviated outfits that showed plenty of skin — imagine ’60s sexpots projected into the TikTok era.

Mowalola Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ik Aldama

There were cropped suits baring hipbones; hooded minidresses with a vertiginous décolletage; bumster trousers that dipped so low they could have been waders, and long gowns with laced fronts.

Backstage, Ogunlesi explained that she had looked at “different kinds of thieves” in a way of showing that “no one’s actually a good person.” It was the designer’s way of expressing the duality that exists within all of us, “without shaming anyone [by] just acknowledging [that side] exists,” she said.

READ MORE HERE:

Click to See More Styles on the Runway for Mowalola Spring 2023

Kith and New Balance Celebrate Anniversaries With Collection

Mowalola RTW Spring 2023

The Designers Bringing a Female Gaze to Paris Men’s Fashion Week