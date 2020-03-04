Moxie Chic is recognizing International Women’s Day with T-shirts sporting new designs based on collaborations with celebrities such as Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Joan Hart and Michelle Trachtenberg.

The T-shirts are selling on moxie-chic.com. One-hundred percent of the profits from the sale of each IWD-inspired T-shirt goes to Girls Inc., which empowers girls through mentoring relationships, girls-only safe spaces and research-based programming and advocates for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls.

Moxie Chic is a female empowerment fashion company that offers T-shirts and related products that aim to celebrate and instill confidence in girls of all ages. The three new Moxie Chic T-shirt designs are available in unisex adult ($29.95), women’s semi-fitted ($41), and youth ($34) styles.

Chenoweth’s “Leading Lady” design is available in gray unisex, pink semi-fitted and gray youth. Hart’s, “Girl Power Is Magic” is available in white unisex, green semi-fitted and green youth, and Trachtenberg’s “Woman World Juggler” design is offered in gray unisex, gray semi-fitted and white youth.