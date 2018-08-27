HAPPY FEET: Mr Porter is expanding its in-house label, Mr P, with a new range of footwear and accessories.

The label, now in its fifth season, has so far focused its offer on ready-to-wear capsules, featuring a mix of basics and trend-led pieces that compliment the retailer’s seasonal buys. New collections are released on the site five times a year.

The latest collection, dropping online at the beginning of September, will introduce 15 footwear styles to the mix, as well as a range of socks and scarves.

There will be classic styles such as loafers and white leather sneakers that will go on to make Mr P’s ‘Essentials’ range, available online throughout the year, as well as a more trend-led, winter collection featuring lace-up boots, a pair of suede desert boots and pair of shearling-lined walking boots.

Prices range between 225 pounds for the leather sneakers and 425 pounds for the lace-up boots.

“Introducing footwear is a significant moment for us. The result is beautifully crafted shoes with the signature Mr P aesthetic — meaning each pair fits perfectly with the mainline apparel,” said Olie Arnold, style director at Mr Porter.

The collection of socks also ranges between classic styles in muted shades and more playful ones, in a variety of patterns and bold colors, while the new scarves feature twill, cashmere and wool options.

Accessories prices range between 22 pounds and 120 pounds.