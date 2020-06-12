In light of all the chaos in the world right now, we all need a little reminder on how to live elegantly. And Mr Porter is hoping to provide some insight with its latest book, “Guide to a Better Day.”

The 172-page tome, published by the London-based Thames & Hudson, is an instruction manual to help men “live effortlessly and elegantly in the modern world.”

The book, which says it “purports to have all the answers,” offers up “an encyclopedic buffet of ideas” to lessen the “sting of the mundane and onerous daily tasks.” That includes the suggestion to get up the same time as Tom Ford in the morning — 4:30 a.m. — to stocking your closet with 70 percent neutral colors, and heavy on classics such as oxford shirts, merino wool crewnecks and dress sneakers.

The book is broken into several sections, each written by different people including Stuart Husband, Jeremy Langmead and Adam Welch.

Other tips include how to cook eggs like an expert, how to talk to your personal trainer, how to rock a mullet, how to cover age spots and how to create a holistic (home?) office space.

The book also offers career advice from Virgil Abloh — embrace chaos and take shortcuts — and encourages “emotional conversations” with friends. And once all those goals are achieved, the book suggests several off-the-beaten-track vacation spots including the Nihi Sumba surf camp on Indonesia, or a sweat lodge at Yaan Wellness in Tulum, Mexico.

Fiona Firth, managing director, said the company has “always aimed to provide our customers with the tools and resources to live more stylish lives. We’ve also learned that looking good on the outside must match how you feel on the inside. The Mr Porter ‘Guide to a Better Day’ is a sort of rulebook for the interior self, and we hope it inspires our audiences to lead happier, healthier lives, with a bit of Mr Porter wit and savvy along the way.”

“Guide to a Better Day” will be available starting on June 15 on the Mr Porter web site. It will sell for $40 with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember, the charity arm of Mr Porter’s recently launched initiative that supports men’s mental and physical health.